Harry EnfieldBorn 30 May 1961
Harry Enfield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dabeb6e9-21e5-4651-9a77-b774e7596f90
Harry Enfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Richard Enfield (born 30 May 1961) is an English comedian, actor, writer, and director. He is known in particular for his television work, including Harry Enfield's Television Programme and Harry & Paul, and for the creation and portrayal of comedy characters such as Kevin the Teenager and Loadsamoney.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harry Enfield Tracks
Sort by
Loadsamoney (Doin Up The House)
Harry Enfield
Loadsamoney (Doin Up The House)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loadsamoney
Harry Enfield
Loadsamoney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loadsamoney
Last played on
Harry Enfield Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist