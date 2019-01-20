John Storgårds Biography (Wikipedia)
John Gunnar Rafael Storgårds (born 20 October 1963 in Helsinki) is a Finnish violinist and conductor.
Storgårds studied violin with Esther Raitio and Jouko Ignatius at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, and continued his violin studies with Chaim Taub in Israel. He was a founding member of the Avanti! Chamber Orchestra. After experience leading orchestras from the front desk of the violin section, his interest in conducting increased after an invitation to conduct the Helsinki University Symphony Orchestra. He subsequently returned to the Sibelius Academy from 1993-1997 to study conducting with Jorma Panula and Eri Klas.
In 1996, Storgårds became Artistic Director of the Chamber Orchestra of Lapland. With the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, he became Principal Guest Conductor in 2003 and subsequently Chief Conductor in autumn 2008, for an initial contract of 4 years. His Helsinki contract has since been extended to 2014. In October 2013, the orchestra further extended his contract through December 2015. Storgårds concluded his Helsinki tenure in December 2015. From 2006 to 2009, Storgårds was Chief Conductor of the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra. Storgårds has held the Artistic Directorships of many summer festivals, most recently of the Korsholm Music Festival between 2004–2006, and Avanti's! Summer Sounds Festival. Outside of Finland, in March 2011, Storgårds was appointed principal guest conductor of the BBC Philharmonic, effective January 2012, succeeding Vassily Sinaisky. In January 2015, Storgårds was named the new principal guest conductor of the National Arts Centre Orchestra (NACO), only the second conductor ever to hold the title, effective with the 2015-2016 season with an initial contract of 3 seasons.
Listen to an excerpt from Korngold's Symphony in F sharp.
Korngold: Symphony in F sharp - Preview Clip
Listen to an excerpt from Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor.
Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor - Preview Clip
Listen to an excerpt from Rubbra's Ode to the Queen.
Rubbra: Ode to the Queen - Preview Clip
Listen to an excerpt from Walton's March 'Orb and Sceptre'.
Walton: March 'Orb and Sceptre' - Preview Clip
John Storgårds Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No 6 - 3rd Movement Allegro
Archipelago
Frostwinter (Winter Frost) from Theremin Concerto - 8 Seasons
Symphony no.3 'American': 4th mvt 'Back to Baltimore'
Orb and sceptre - coronation march
Romeo and Juliet, Op 18
Romance in F minor, Op 11
Finlandia Op.26 for orchestra
Waltz (Specter of the Rose, 1946)
Symphony in One Movement
Orpheus
The Mermaid
Much ado about nothing Suite - Overture
Violin Concerto in D minor (Op.60) (1913)
Symphony no.5 (Op.50)
Symphony no. 5 in E flat major Op.82, 1st movement - Tempo molto moderato......
Symphony No 2 in D
Cello Concerto
Fountains of Rome
Fool's song of the spider (King Christian II)
Symphony No 5
Overture, Op.7 (1911)
Symphony No 2, Op 16 (The Four Temperaments) - 4th mvt
Theremin Concerto (Eight Seasons) (8th mvt - Midnight Sun)
Oration (Concerto elegiaco) for cello and orchestra
Symphony No.7
Fantasy in C major, D760, 'Wanderer'
Erlkonig
Lied der Mignon
Gretchen am Spinnrade
Die junge Nonne
The Mastersingers of Nuremberg - overture
Symphony No 7 in C major
Fantasy in C major, D760, 'Wanderer' (orch. Liszt)
Erlkönig
Lied der Mignon
Gretchen am Spinnrade
Die junge Nonne
Symphony No.1
Nocturne in skyrockets
Capital of the World: suite
