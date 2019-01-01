Neil Michael Hagerty is an American guitarist, songwriter and producer. He is best known for his work in Royal Trux which he formed with his partner Jennifer Herrema, who he lived with in Washington, Virginia.

Hagerty released several solo albums since Royal Trux's demise in 2001, followed by recordings under the moniker The Howling Hex. He also performed as a guitarist and songwriter in Pussy Galore and Weird War. Hagerty is the author of two books, Victory Chimp (1997), a science fiction novel, and Public Works (2005), a collection of short essays.