Hillsong Music is Christian music produced by Hillsong Church in Sydney, Australia as well as offshoot churches, Hillsong London and Hillsong Kiev. Hillsong albums are released and distributed by Hillsong Music Australia. The main groups are Hillsong Worship, Hillsong United, Hillsong Young & Free, and Hillsong Kids.
