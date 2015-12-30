DisizBorn 22 March 1978
Disiz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p052mgws.jpg
1978-03-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/daba3096-88f2-4322-9b00-10938b0220b8
Disiz Biography (Wikipedia)
Sérigne M'Baye Gueye (born 28 March 1978), better known by his stage name Disiz, (formerly Disiz la Peste and Disiz Peter Punk), is a French rapper and actor. Born to a Senegalese father and Belgian mother, he grew up listening to hip hop.
He was a great fan of the French rap groups NTM and IAM. He was discovered by JoeyStarr, one of the members of the famous rap group NTM after listening to a sample tape named "Bête de bombe".
Disiz has gained interest from the UK after his appearance on Channel 4's campaign: "Try life in another language". He is a follower of Islam and described his religion as his "greatest wealth" ("L'Islam est ma plus grande richesse").
Disiz Tracks
Guacha (feat. Grems, Disiz & Natalia Clavier)
Son of Kick
Guacha (feat. Grems, Disiz & Natalia Clavier)
Guacha (feat. Grems, Disiz & Natalia Clavier)
