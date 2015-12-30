Sérigne M'Baye Gueye (born 28 March 1978), better known by his stage name Disiz, (formerly Disiz la Peste and Disiz Peter Punk), is a French rapper and actor. Born to a Senegalese father and Belgian mother, he grew up listening to hip hop.

He was a great fan of the French rap groups NTM and IAM. He was discovered by JoeyStarr, one of the members of the famous rap group NTM after listening to a sample tape named "Bête de bombe".

Disiz has gained interest from the UK after his appearance on Channel 4's campaign: "Try life in another language". He is a follower of Islam and described his religion as his "greatest wealth" ("L'Islam est ma plus grande richesse").