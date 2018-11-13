Chad Valley
Chad Valley Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugo Manuel, better known by his stage name Chad Valley, is an English electronic recording artist and singer. He has released two EPs, various singles and three full-length albums, Young Hunger, Entirely New Blue and Imaginary Music in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
