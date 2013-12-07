FlipronFormed 2003
Flipron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01k2n9j.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dab6e64e-fefa-47f3-b2ef-5f9dfc76fba8
Flipron Biography (Wikipedia)
Flipron are an English psychedelic pop band from Glastonbury, England, consisting of singer and songwriter Jesse Budd, pianist/organist Joe Atkinson, drummer Mike Chitty and bassist Tom Granville. They were signed to Tiny Dog Records in 2003.Their music has been likened to Tom Waits, Syd Barrett and The Kinks.
Flipron Tracks
Big Fat Blackberries
Flipron
Flipron
Big Fat Blackberries
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k2n9j.jpglink
Big Fat Blackberries
Last played on
The King Of All Our Crimes
Flipron
Flipron
The King Of All Our Crimes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k2n9j.jpglink
The Big Red Button Must Never Ever Ever Be Pressed
Flipron
Flipron
The Big Red Button Must Never Ever Ever Be Pressed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k2n9j.jpglink
The Comet Returns
Flipron
Flipron
The Comet Returns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k2n9j.jpglink
The Comet Returns
Last played on
The Stupidest Face in Town
Flipron
Flipron
The Stupidest Face in Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k2n9j.jpglink
The Stupidest Face in Town
Last played on
Big and Clever
Flipron
Big and Clever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k2n9j.jpglink
Big and Clever
Last played on
Orpheus Inconsolable
Flipron
Flipron
Orpheus Inconsolable
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k2n9j.jpglink
Orpheus Inconsolable
Last played on
Coolest Names in Showbiz
Flipron
Flipron
Coolest Names in Showbiz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k2n9j.jpglink
Dreams Of Wealth And Power
Flipron
Flipron
Dreams Of Wealth And Power
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k2n9j.jpglink
Dreams Of Wealth And Power
Last played on
Book Of Lies
Flipron
Book Of Lies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k2n9j.jpglink
Book Of Lies
Last played on
Zombie Blues
Flipron
Zombie Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k2n9j.jpglink
Zombie Blues
Last played on
Gravity Calling
Flipron
Gravity Calling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k2n9j.jpglink
Gravity Calling
Last played on
