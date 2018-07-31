Basic Element is a Swedish Eurodance hip-hop group formed in 1992. The group returned in 2005 and is still releasing new material.

From Malmö in Sweden the group originally consisted of rapper/singer Peter Thelenius (Petrus), and keyboardist Cesar Zamini, accordion Branko J. Nuss, and vocalist Zetma Prembo. Later vocalists were Saunet Sparell, Marie Fredriksson (not to be confused with the Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson). Currently, the band exists out of Peter Thelenius and Jonas Wesslander. Branko J. Nuss continues to post on his YouTube channel, Branko w/ an Accordion, but only independent works after he left the group in 2014.