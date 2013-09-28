Tülay Keçialan (born February 24, 1965), better known as Asya, is a Turkish pop singer and songwriter who appeared as backing vocalist for Nilüfer between 1990 and 1994. Her first album "Asya" was released in 1994. She worked with Onno Tunç, Garo Mafyan, Mustafa Sandal, Gökhan Kırdar, Deneb Pinjo, İskender Paydaş, and Özgür Buldum.