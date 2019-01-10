Dick HymanBorn 8 March 1927
Dick Hyman
1927-03-08
Dick Hyman Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Hyman (born March 8, 1927) is an American jazz pianist and composer. Over a 60-year career, he has functioned as a pianist, organist, arranger, music director, electronic musician, and, increasingly, as a composer. He was named a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters fellow in 2017.
Sunflower slow drag
Scott Joplin
Soft Summer Breeze
Dick Hyman
The Strenuous life
Scott Joplin
The Entertainer
Scott Joplin
Performer
Original Rag
Scott Joplin
Weeping willow
Scott Joplin
The Sycamore
Scott Joplin
Maple leaf rag for piano
Scott Joplin
Peacherine rag
Scott Joplin
Who?
Dick Hyman
Memories Of You Medley
Dick Hyman
Let Every Day Be Mother's Day
Dick Hyman
I'm Just Wild About Harry
Dick Hyman
Viper's Drag
Dick Hyman
Bond Street
Dick Hyman
The Chrysanthemum
Scott Joplin
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Dick Hyman
Give It Up Or Turn It Loose
Dick Hyman
Wild Cat Blues
Dick Hyman
A Foggy Day
Dick Hyman
Sunflower Slow Drag; The Entertainer
Scott Joplin
Messin' Around With The Blues
Dick Hyman
Willow Weep For Me
Dick Hyman
For All We Know
Dick Hyman
Medley: Memories Of You, Moonglow, No Moon At All, Darn That Dream
Dick Hyman
Who?
Dick Hyman & Dick Wellstood, Dick Hyman & Dick Wellstood
Rusty Dusty Blues
Mark Murphy
Putting On The Ritz
Dick Hyman
Space Reflex
Dick Hyman
Honeysuckle rose
Dick Hyman
Blue Skies
Dick Hyman
The Minotaur
Dick Hyman
Let Every Day Be Mother's Day
Dick Hyman
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Dick Hyman
Maria Elena
Dick Hyman
Composer
Time Is Tight
Dick Hyman
TCHAIKOVSKY PIANO CONCERTO NO 1
Dick Hyman
Yacht Club Swing
Dick Hyman
Green Onions
Dick Hyman
Someday
Dick Hyman
Pilgrim's Chorus, from the Opers "Tannhauser"
Dick Hyman
Cakewalking Babies From Home
Mel Davis, Dick Hyman, Dick Hyman & Pee Wee Erwin
Alfred The Disco King
Dick Hyman
How Deep Is The Ocean?
Dick Hyman
Loch Lomond
Dick Hyman
Easter Parade
Dick Hyman
