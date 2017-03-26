Paul Quinichette (May 17, 1916 – May 25, 1983) was an American jazz musician who played the tenor saxophone. He was known as the "Vice President" or "Vice Prez" for his uncanny emulation of the breathy style of Lester Young, known as "Prez". Young, who affectionately called everyone "Lady ****" (he called Billie Holiday "Lady Day"), called him "Lady Q". He was also capable of a gruffer style on his own.

He played with Jay McShann, Louis Jordan, and Henry Red Allen before being hired by Count Basie specifically to replace Young in his band. He is featured on some of Dinah Washington's best work recorded in 1952–54. He recorded many small combo dates, including sessions with Young, Charlie Rouse and later with John Coltrane.

Quinichette was born in Denver, Colorado and died in New York City.