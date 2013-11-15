The Dirty Americans are a Detroit-based rock band that has released one album and EP. They are working on a new album produced by guitarist Kenny Olson and Shannon Boone, (a.k.a. The Scorpio Brothers).

The band was formed out of the ashes of The Workhorse Movement, an American band who had brief success in the UK and toured with Pitchshifter as well as touring the US on the Tattoo the Earth tour with the likes of Slayer. Myron (real name Matt Kozuch), Freedom (real name Jeff Piper) and Pete (real name Patrick) formed the Dirty Americans when the Workhorse Movement collapsed in December 2000. They advertised for a drummer and the first response was from Jeremiah Pilbeam a Dundee, MI native. Walking into the audition in a pair of snake skin boots he was hired immediately as Myron liked his style. When asked what type of band he'd like to be in Jeremiah responded "I'd like to be in a band that just plays dirty American rock", and so the band was named.

With Myron, Freedom and Pete having already signed personal contracts with Roadrunner Records when with The Workhorse Movement the record company wanted to hear demos of the new band immediately. A three track demo was produced and one track, Nuclear Bomb, aired on Total Rock Radio's (a UK-based internet radio station) breakfast show on July 3, 2001.