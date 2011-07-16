Siegfried SchwabBorn 5 August 1940
Siegfried Schwab
1940-08-05
Siegfried Schwab Biography (Wikipedia)
Sig(g)i Schwab, real name Siegfried, (* August 5. 1940) in Ludwigshafen, is a German guitar player and teacher, having performed on more than 15,000 recordings for film, television, and as an accompanist to various artists. He plays in a wide variety of styles, including baroque and jazz. Schwab played in German groups like Et Cetera (German band), Embryo, and with Ramesh Shotham. In 1980 Schwab played with Chris Hinze at the 5th North Sea Jazz Festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Siegfried Schwab Tracks
