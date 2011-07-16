Sig(g)i Schwab, real name Siegfried, (* August 5. 1940) in Ludwigshafen, is a German guitar player and teacher, having performed on more than 15,000 recordings for film, television, and as an accompanist to various artists. He plays in a wide variety of styles, including baroque and jazz. Schwab played in German groups like Et Cetera (German band), Embryo, and with Ramesh Shotham. In 1980 Schwab played with Chris Hinze at the 5th North Sea Jazz Festival.