Donald Nally (born December 27, 1960) is an American conductor, chorus master, and professor of conducting, specializing in chamber choirs, opera, and new music. He is conductor of the professional new-music choir, The Crossing, based in Philadelphia. He teaches graduate students at Northwestern University's Bienen School of Music.

Nally has been chorus master of Lyric Opera of Chicago, Welsh National Opera, Opera Philadelphia, and the Festival dei Due Mondi in Spoleto, Italy.

He has been nominated twice for the Grammy Award for Best Choral Performance, winning in 2018. He has won numerous awards and is recognized as one of the leading commissioners of new music in the United States.