Donald NallyBorn 27 December 1960
Donald Nally
1960-12-27
Donald Nally Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Nally (born December 27, 1960) is an American conductor, chorus master, and professor of conducting, specializing in chamber choirs, opera, and new music. He is conductor of the professional new-music choir, The Crossing, based in Philadelphia. He teaches graduate students at Northwestern University's Bienen School of Music.
Nally has been chorus master of Lyric Opera of Chicago, Welsh National Opera, Opera Philadelphia, and the Festival dei Due Mondi in Spoleto, Italy.
He has been nominated twice for the Grammy Award for Best Choral Performance, winning in 2018. He has won numerous awards and is recognized as one of the leading commissioners of new music in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Donald Nally Tracks
Sky With Endless Stars
John Luther Adams
Sky With Endless Stars
Sky With Endless Stars
Ensemble
Canticles of the Holy Wind: I. Sky with Four Suns
John Luther Adams
Canticles of the Holy Wind: I. Sky with Four Suns
Canticles of the Holy Wind: I. Sky with Four Suns
Choir
The Fifth Century - Section 5. Eternity Magnifies Our Joys Exceedingly
Gavin Bryars
The Fifth Century - Section 5. Eternity Magnifies Our Joys Exceedingly
The Fifth Century - Section 5. Eternity Magnifies Our Joys Exceedingly
