The MynabirdsUS indie pop band. Formed 2009
The Mynabirds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/daa0c966-31a1-4754-b293-67ffe5b4ac18
The Mynabirds Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mynabirds are an American indie pop band founded by singer-songwriter and pianist Laura Burhenn, who was previously one half of the Washington, D.C. indie duo Georgie James. Burhenn formed The Mynabirds in 2009, and shortly after signed to Saddle Creek Records and relocated to Omaha, Nebraska. The sound has been described by Pitchfork as "...openhearted, politically engaged, feminist pop that, miraculously, never veers into schmaltz."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Mynabirds Tracks
Sort by
Ashes in the Rain
The Mynabirds
Ashes in the Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ashes in the Rain
Last played on
Wildfire
The Mynabirds
Wildfire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfr7.jpglink
Wildfire
Last played on
Semantics
The Mynabirds
Semantics
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Semantics
Last played on
Wildfire
The Mynabirds
Wildfire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wildfire
Last played on
Body Of Work
The Mynabirds
Body Of Work
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Body Of Work
Last played on
All My Heart
The Mynabirds
All My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All My Heart
Last played on
Disarm (SXSW 2015)
The Mynabirds
Disarm (SXSW 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disarm (SXSW 2015)
Last played on
All My Heart (SXSW 2015)
The Mynabirds
All My Heart (SXSW 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All My Heart (SXSW 2015)
Last played on
Generals
The Mynabirds
Generals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Generals
Last played on
Numbers Don't Lie
The Mynabirds
Numbers Don't Lie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Numbers Don't Lie
Last played on
The Mynabirds Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist