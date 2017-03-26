VinithaSouth Indian Playback singer
Vinitha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/daa09e47-c642-463a-987f-14848b46254d
Vinitha Biography (Wikipedia)
Vinitha is an Indian playback singer. She has sung in about 100 Indian films. She is noted mainly for her language skills, she sings in the major South Indian languages. She is trained in Karnatic and Hindustani music as well.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vinitha Tracks
Sort by
Nee Vaanam Naan Kaattru
Suchith Suresan
Nee Vaanam Naan Kaattru
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nee Vaanam Naan Kaattru
Last played on
Back to artist