Timbaland Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy Zachary Mosley (born March 10, 1972), known professionally as Timbaland, is an American record producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ.
Timbaland's first full credit production work was in 1996 on Ginuwine...the Bachelor for R&B singer Ginuwine. After further work on Aaliyah's second studio album One in a Million (1996) and Missy Elliott's debut studio album Supa Dupa Fly (1997), Timbaland became a prominent producer for R&B and hip hop artists. As a rapper he initially released several albums with fellow rapper Magoo, followed by his debut solo album Tim's Bio in 1998. In 2002, Timbaland produced the hit single "Cry Me a River" for Justin Timberlake, going on to produce most of Timberlake's subsequent LPs such as FutureSex/LoveSounds and The 20/20 Experience and their respective hit singles. A Timbaland-owned imprint label, Mosley Music Group, featured artists such as Nelly Furtado, whose Timbaland-produced album Loose (2006) was a commercial and critical success. In 2007, Timbaland released a solo album, Shock Value, which was followed by Shock Value II in 2009.
Timbaland Tracks
Sort by
Carry Out (feat. Justin Timberlake)
Ayo Technology (feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland)
Too Much (feat. Timbaland)
Get On The Bus (feat. Timbaland)
Indian Flute
Indian Flute Instrumental
Apologize (feat. OneRepublic)
We Need A Resolution (feat. Timbaland)
Promiscuous (feat. Timbaland)
Say Something (feat. Drake)
Are U That Somebody (Acapella) (feat. Timbaland)
Sexy Back
Give It To Me (feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake)
The Way I Are (feat. Keri Hilson)
Promiscuous Girl (feat. Timbaland)
Latest Timbaland News
Timbaland Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"You can change your reality" - Will.i.am on his early life in the projects
-
will.i.am talks The Voice UK & Bollywood influences!
-
will.i.am chills with Preeya Kalidas
-
Usher live from L.A
-
will.i.am discusses Black Eyed Peas reunion
-
'It's a banter-thon!!' - Paloma Faith and will.i.am on the new season of The Voice
-
Usher talks new music, the RnB new school and plays Would You Rather with Twin B & Yasmin
-
will.i.am & Jermain Jackman from The Voice UK chat to Twin & Yasmin