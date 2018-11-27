Energy Orchard
Energy Orchard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da9e2319-eb1f-4b3e-95b8-640ed3aa6f3c
Energy Orchard Biography (Wikipedia)
Energy Orchard were a guitar-based rock band of the late 1980s and early 1990s, from Belfast, Northern Ireland. Fronted by Bap Kennedy (brother of singer-songwriter Brian Kennedy), their style drew heavily on the influence of Van Morrison and other rhythm and blues acts, but incorporated traditional elements of Irish folk music. The band emerged from the remnants of two other Belfast-based punk/new wave bands, The Bank Robbers and 10 Past 7.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Energy Orchard Tracks
Sort by
Madame George
Energy Orchard
Madame George
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Madame George
Last played on
Belfast
Energy Orchard
Belfast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Belfast
Last played on
Somebody's Brother
Energy Orchard
Somebody's Brother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody's Brother
Last played on
Sailortown>
Energy Orchard
Sailortown>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sailortown>
Last played on
Surrender To The City
Energy Orchard
Surrender To The City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Surrender To The City
Last played on
It's All Over Now, Baby Blue
Energy Orchard
It's All Over Now, Baby Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's All Over Now, Baby Blue
Last played on
Energy Orchard Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist