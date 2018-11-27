Energy Orchard were a guitar-based rock band of the late 1980s and early 1990s, from Belfast, Northern Ireland. Fronted by Bap Kennedy (brother of singer-songwriter Brian Kennedy), their style drew heavily on the influence of Van Morrison and other rhythm and blues acts, but incorporated traditional elements of Irish folk music. The band emerged from the remnants of two other Belfast-based punk/new wave bands, The Bank Robbers and 10 Past 7.