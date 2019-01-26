Dee EdwardsDisco singer. Born 19 June 1945. Died 25 January 2006
Dee Edwards
1945-06-19
Dee Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Doris Jean Harrell (June 19, 1945 – January 25, 2006), who recorded professionally under the name Dee Edwards, was an American singer.
Dee Edwards Tracks
Why Cant There Be Love
Dee Edwards
Why Cant There Be Love
Put Your Love On The Line
Dee Edwards
Put Your Love On The Line
I Can Deal With That
Dee Edwards
I Can Deal With That
I Can Deal With That
Last played on
A Girl Can't Go By What She Hears
Dee Edwards
A Girl Can't Go By What She Hears
A Girl Can't Go By What She Hears
Last played on
Last played on
Why Can't There be Love - Ubiquity - UR-
Dee Edwards
Why Can't There be Love - Ubiquity - UR-
Why Can't There be Love - Ubiquity - UR-
Last played on
Last played on
Dee Edwards Links
