PENTAGONSouth Korean boy band. Formed October 2016
PENTAGON
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2016-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da9bf052-1a66-4737-be10-9f3987980b19
PENTAGON Biography (Wikipedia)
Pentagon (Hangul: 펜타곤; stylized as PENTAGON; abbreviated as PTG) is a South Korean boy band formed by Cube Entertainment in 2016. The group consists of nine members: Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. Originally composed of ten members, E'Dawn left the group and the record label on November 14, 2018. They were introduced through the Mnet survival show Pentagon Maker. Pentagon released their self-titled debut EP on October 10, 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
PENTAGON Tracks
Sort by
Naughty Boy
PENTAGON
Naughty Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist