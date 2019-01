Diamanté Anthony Blackmon (born January 3, 1991), better known by his stage names Carnage, DJ Carnage and Thirty Rack, is a Guatemalan-American record producer and DJ. Carnage is known for his live performances at major music festivals such as Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival and his hit singles "Incredible" with Borgore and "Toca" with Timmy Trumpet and KSHMR.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia