Diamanté Anthony Blackmon (born January 3, 1991), better known by his stage names Carnage, DJ Carnage and Thirty Rack, is a Guatemalan-American record producer and DJ. Carnage is known for his live performances at major music festivals such as Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival and his hit singles "Incredible" with Borgore and "Toca" with Timmy Trumpet and KSHMR.