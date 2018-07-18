CarnageUS based EDM/Trap artist
Carnage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da9bd8dc-b9e7-4231-8545-aeab88b67187
Carnage Biography (Wikipedia)
Diamanté Anthony Blackmon (born January 3, 1991), better known by his stage names Carnage, DJ Carnage and Thirty Rack, is a Guatemalan-American record producer and DJ. Carnage is known for his live performances at major music festivals such as Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival and his hit singles "Incredible" with Borgore and "Toca" with Timmy Trumpet and KSHMR.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carnage Tracks
Sort by
I Shyne
Carnage
I Shyne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rrqg7.jpglink
I Shyne
Last played on
BTFWD (TERROR BASS REMIX)
Carnage
BTFWD (TERROR BASS REMIX)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069435z.jpglink
BTFWD (TERROR BASS REMIX)
Last played on
Homie
Carnage
Homie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whn8v.jpglink
Homie
Last played on
Liger (feat. Young Thug)
Carnage
Liger (feat. Young Thug)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whn8v.jpglink
Liger (feat. Young Thug)
Last played on
November Skies (feat. Nina Kinert)
Tomas Barfod
November Skies (feat. Nina Kinert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16ty.jpglink
November Skies (feat. Nina Kinert)
Last played on
Bricks (feat. Migos)
Carnage
Bricks (feat. Migos)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj81m.jpglink
Bricks (feat. Migos)
Performer
Last played on
Let The Freak Out (feat. Mr. V)
Carnage
Let The Freak Out (feat. Mr. V)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bl6nx.jpglink
Let The Freak Out (feat. Mr. V)
Last played on
Toca
Carnage
Toca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wqfws.jpglink
Toca
Last played on
Bricks
Carnage & Migos
Bricks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj81m.jpglink
Bricks
Remix Artist
Last played on
What Do You Want (Clinton Sparks Remix) (feat. Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Ferg & Rich Kid)
Carnage
What Do You Want (Clinton Sparks Remix) (feat. Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Ferg & Rich Kid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01crt10.jpglink
What Do You Want (Clinton Sparks Remix) (feat. Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Ferg & Rich Kid)
Last played on
Bang!
Carnage
Bang!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bang!
Last played on
Ilovemakkonen
Carnage
Ilovemakkonen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ilovemakkonen
Last played on
I Like Tuh (feat. iLoveMakonnen)
Carnage
I Like Tuh (feat. iLoveMakonnen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5zv3.jpglink
I Like Tuh (feat. iLoveMakonnen)
Last played on
I Like Tuh x Frimey Thirsty (Instant Party! Remix) (Meaux Edit)
iLoveMakonnen
I Like Tuh x Frimey Thirsty (Instant Party! Remix) (Meaux Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5zv3.jpglink
I Like Tuh x Frimey Thirsty (Instant Party! Remix) (Meaux Edit)
Last played on
I Like Tuh (feat. iLoveMakonnen)
Carnage
I Like Tuh (feat. iLoveMakonnen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5zv3.jpglink
I Like Tuh (feat. iLoveMakonnen)
Last played on
Kat!e (Instrumental)
Carnage
Kat!e (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kat!e (Instrumental)
Last played on
Michael Jordan
Carnage
Michael Jordan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Michael Jordan
Last played on
Kat!e (feat. Katie Got Bandz)
Carnage
Kat!e (feat. Katie Got Bandz)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carnage Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist