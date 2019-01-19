Duane HardenBorn 5 August 1971
Duane Harden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qryg.jpg
1971-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da9a1566-c7d2-48b0-8bad-3a9589bb6a6d
Duane Harden Biography (Wikipedia)
Duane Harden (born August 5, 1971) is a German-born American dance music vocalist and songwriter who has sung on several hits by various producers.
Harden is particularly famous in the United Kingdom, having sung on two best selling dance singles in 1999: "You Don't Know Me" with Armand Van Helden and "What You Need" with Powerhouse.
Duane Harden Tracks
You Don't Know Me (feat. Duane Harden)
Armand van Helden
You Don't Know Me (feat. Duane Harden)
You Don't Know Me (feat. Duane Harden)
What You Need (Full Intention Power Mix) (feat. Duane Harden)
Powerhouse
What You Need (Full Intention Power Mix) (feat. Duane Harden)
What You Need (Full Intention Power Mix) (feat. Duane Harden)
You Don't Know Me (Radio Edit)
Armand van Helden
You Don't Know Me (Radio Edit)
You Don't Know Me (Radio Edit)
U Don't Know Me (Original 12" Mix) (feat. Duane Harden)
Armand van Helden
U Don't Know Me (Original 12" Mix) (feat. Duane Harden)
U Don't Know Me (Original 12" Mix) (feat. Duane Harden)
