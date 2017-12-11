Mario Bauzá (April 28, 1911 – July 11, 1993) was an Afro-Cuban jazz musician. He was one of the first to introduce Cuban music to the United States by bringing Cuban musical styles to the New York City jazz scene. While Cuban bands had popular jazz tunes in their repertoire for years, Bauzá's composition "Tangá" was the first piece to blend jazz with clave, and is considered the first true Afro-Cuban jazz or Latin jazz tune.