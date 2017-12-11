Mario BauzáBorn 28 April 1911. Died 11 July 1993
Mario Bauzá
1911-04-28
Mario Bauzá Biography (Wikipedia)
Mario Bauzá (April 28, 1911 – July 11, 1993) was an Afro-Cuban jazz musician. He was one of the first to introduce Cuban music to the United States by bringing Cuban musical styles to the New York City jazz scene. While Cuban bands had popular jazz tunes in their repertoire for years, Bauzá's composition "Tangá" was the first piece to blend jazz with clave, and is considered the first true Afro-Cuban jazz or Latin jazz tune.
Mambo Rincon
Mario Bauzá
Mambo Rincon
Mambo Rincon
El Manisero
Mario Bauzá
El Manisero
El Manisero
Ghost of a Chance
Cozy Cole, CAB CALLOWAY, CAB CALLOWAY, Quentin Jackson, Andy Brown, Jerry Blake, Tyree Glenn, Danny Barker, Mario Bauzá, Dizzy Gillespie, Keg Johnson, Walter Thomas, Leon "Chu" Berry, Lammar Wright, Milt Hinton, Hilton Jefferson & Benny Payne
Ghost of a Chance
Ghost of a Chance
Composer
A Ghost of A Chance
Leon "Chu" Berry
A Ghost of A Chance
A Ghost of A Chance
Cubop City
Mario Bauzá
Cubop City
Cubop City
Bucabu
Gene Johnson
Bucabu
Bucabu
