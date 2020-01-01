Frantisek KotzwaraComposer. Born 1730. Died 2 September 1791
Frantisek Kotzwara
1730
Frantisek Kotzwara Biography (Wikipedia)
František Kočvara, known later in England as Frantisek Kotzwara (1730 – September 2, 1791), was a Czech violist, virtuoso double bassist and composer. He is perhaps more famous for the notorious nature of his death. The first episode of the second series of the British TV show Sick Note is named for him.
Frantisek Kotzwara Tracks
