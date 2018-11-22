Ken PeplowskiBorn 23 May 1959
Ken Peplowski
1959-05-23
Ken Peplowski Biography (Wikipedia)
Ken Peplowski (born May 23, 1959) is a jazz clarinetist and tenor saxophonist born in Cleveland, Ohio, known primarily for playing swing music. For over a decade, Peplowski recorded for Concord Records.
In 2007 Peplowski was named jazz advisor of Oregon Festival of American Music and music director of Jazz Party at The Shedd, both in Eugene, Oregon.
Ken Peplowski Tracks
Ballad for very tired and very sad lotus eaters
Ken Peplowski
Ballad for very tired and very sad lotus eaters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny Come Lately
Ken Peplowski
Johnny Come Lately
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny Come Lately
Last played on
Doodle Oodle
Alan Barnes
Doodle Oodle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyb.jpglink
Doodle Oodle
Last played on
Doodle Oodle
Alan Barnes & Ken Peplowski, Alan Barnes & Ken Peplowski
Doodle Oodle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyb.jpglink
Doodle Oodle
Last played on
Rain Check
Ken Peplowski
Rain Check
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain Check
Last played on
Bugle Call Rag
Ken Peplowski
Bugle Call Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054dhc7.jpglink
Bugle Call Rag
Last played on
After All
Ken Peplowski
After All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After All
Last played on
Restless
Ken Peplowski
Restless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Restless
Last played on
Single Petal Of A Rose
Ken Peplowski
Single Petal Of A Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Single Petal Of A Rose
Last played on
Waltzing The A Train
Ken Peplowski
Waltzing The A Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltzing The A Train
Last played on
The Blues
Mel Torme & Marty Paich, Warren Launing, Jack Sheldon, Bob Enevoldsen, Lew McCreary, Jim Self, Ken Peplowski, Bob Efford, Gary Foster, Pete Jolly, Chuck Berghofer, Jeff Hamilton, Mel Tormé & Marty Paich
The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
The Blues
Composer
Last played on
I want to be happy
Ken Peplowski
I want to be happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I want to be happy
Last played on
A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing
Ken Peplowski
A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing
Last played on
Everything But You
Frank Tate
Everything But You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything But You
Composer
Last played on
Ive Never Been In Love Before
Ken Peplowski
Ive Never Been In Love Before
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Easy To Remember
Ken Peplowski
It's Easy To Remember
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Easy To Remember
Last played on
All Too Soon
Ken Peplowski
All Too Soon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Too Soon
Last played on
"Blue Room"
Ken Peplowski
"Blue Room"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"Blue Room"
Last played on
You Never Know
Ken Peplowski
You Never Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Never Know
Last played on
Two Funky People
Ken Peplowski
Two Funky People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Funky People
Last played on
Multicolored Blue
Ken Peplowski
Multicolored Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Multicolored Blue
Last played on
Cop Out
Ken Peplowski
Cop Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cop Out
Last played on
Sweet As Bear Meat
Ken Peplowski
Sweet As Bear Meat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet As Bear Meat
Last played on
"All Alone By The Telephone"
Ken Peplowski
"All Alone By The Telephone"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"All Alone By The Telephone"
Last played on
Mid Riff
Ken Peplowski
Mid Riff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mid Riff
Last played on
Ring Dem Bells
Ken Peplowski
Ring Dem Bells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ring Dem Bells
Last played on
