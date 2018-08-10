T.RaumschmiereBorn 1975
T.Raumschmiere
1975
T.Raumschmiere Biography (Wikipedia)
Marco Haas (born 1975) is a punk techno DJ known by the stage name T.Raumschmiere. He has released two albums of aggressive electropop and has worked with Miss Kittin and Ellen Allien, and helped found the Shitkatapult record label. He is also partly responsible for the mid-2000s resurgence of the schaffel beat.
T.Raumschmiere Tracks
Augen Zu
T.Raumschmiere
Augen Zu
Augen Zu
Jaguar
T.Raumschmiere
Jaguar
Jaguar
Was Du Nicht Siehst
Barbara Morgenstern
Was Du Nicht Siehst
Was Du Nicht Siehst
Entertain Me (Remix)
T.Raumschmiere
Entertain Me (Remix)
Entertain Me (Remix)
Animal Territory
T.Raumschmiere
Animal Territory
Animal Territory
