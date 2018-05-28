Alice Neary
Alice Neary Performances & Interviews
Alice Neary Tracks
Sephardic Journeys
Ittai Shapira
Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major, H 1:105
Joseph Haydn
Quintet in C major D.956 for 2 violins, viola and 2 cellos
Franz Schubert
Ensemble
String Trio
Huw Watkins
String Quintet in C major (Proms 2017)
Franz Schubert
Cello Symphony
John Metcalf
Fantasia in G Minor
Fanny Mendelssohn
Cello Sonata in D op. 102 no. 2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Variations from Clarinet Quintet
HOLBROOKE & Robert Plane (clarinet), Lucy Gould & Mia Cooper (violins), David Adams (viola), Alice Neary (cello)
Quintet Op.27 for clarinet and strings
David Adams, Mia Cooper, Alice Neary, Robert Plane, Joseph Holbrooke & Lucy Gould
Piano Quartet No 2 in A major Op 26
David Adams, Benjamin Frith, Alice Neary, Johannes Brahms & Lucy Gould
Trio in C minor Op.9`3 for strings
Ludwig van Beethoven
Duo in G major K.423 for violin and viola
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Haydn & Mozart
Aberystwyth Arts Centre
2018-03-15T05:03:23
15
Mar
2018
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2017-18: Huw Watkins curates
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2018-01-31T05:03:23
31
Jan
2018
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Cadogan Hall, PCM 8
Cadogan Hall
2017-09-04T05:03:23
4
Sep
2017
2015-16 Festival Appearances: Vale of Glamorgan Festival
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2016-05-20T05:03:23
20
May
2016
19:30
