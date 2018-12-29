Midlake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqp35.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da90b5da-349e-4906-a0b4-805f5e46190d
Midlake Biography (Wikipedia)
Midlake is an American folk rock band from Denton, Texas, formed in 1999. The band consists of Eric Pulido, McKenzie Smith, Paul Alexander, Eric Nichelson, Jesse Chandler and Joey McClellan.
In 2012, vocalist, guitarist and primary songwriter Tim Smith left the band during the recording of its fourth studio album. Following his departure, guitarist and backing vocalist Eric Pulido filled Smith's vacated role, and the band started afresh with its recordings, releasing Antiphon in 2013.
The band first gained popularity in Europe, signing to Bella Union Records and later playing at festivals such as Les Inrockuptibles, Wintercase, End of the Road and South by Southwest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Midlake Performances & Interviews
- Eric Pulido's tips on how to be a great friend!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042znzb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042znzb.jpg2016-07-30T06:30:00.000ZHappy International Friendship Day! Eric Pulido (Midlake, Banquet) gives us his 5 top tips on how to be a great friend! One of Eric's best mates is the amazing artist, John Grant.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042zp5n
Eric Pulido's tips on how to be a great friend!
- Midlake speak to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hysvn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hysvn.jpg2013-10-02T16:42:00.000ZEric Pulido and McKenzie Smith from Midlake speak to Radcliffe and Maconie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01hysxx
Midlake speak to Radcliffe and Maconie
Midlake Tracks
Sort by
The Old And The Young
Midlake
The Old And The Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jdyd8.jpglink
The Old And The Young
Last played on
Roscoe
Midlake
Roscoe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02065bg.jpglink
Roscoe
Last played on
Young Bride
Midlake
Young Bride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp35.jpglink
Young Bride
Last played on
Antiphon
Midlake
Antiphon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fh8j1.jpglink
Antiphon
Last played on
Head Home
Midlake
Head Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp35.jpglink
Head Home
Last played on
Balloon Maker
Midlake
Balloon Maker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp35.jpglink
Balloon Maker
Last played on
Branches
Midlake
Branches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp35.jpglink
Branches
Last played on
Bandits
Midlake
Bandits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp35.jpglink
Bandits
Last played on
We Gathered In Spring
Midlake
We Gathered In Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp35.jpglink
Roscoe Beyond The Wizard's Sleeve
Midlake
Roscoe Beyond The Wizard's Sleeve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp35.jpglink
Van Occupanther
Midlake
Van Occupanther
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp35.jpglink
Van Occupanther
Last played on
VAN OCCUPANTHER - HUB SESSION 11/04/2007
Midlake
VAN OCCUPANTHER - HUB SESSION 11/04/2007
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp35.jpglink
VAN OCCUPANTHER - HUB SESSION 11/04/2007
Last played on
Playlists featuring Midlake
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28T05:00:40
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8gmxj/acts/a56bj5
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
2014-02-28T05:00:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01t2rp9.jpg
28
Feb
2014
6 Music Festival: 2014
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
Midlake Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
John Grant chats to Nemone about his new album 'Love Is Magic' as they go 'Back 2 Back'
-
What music are you a fan of?
-
Behind the scenes at Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker
-
Best bits from The Songs of Scott Walker (1967-70) (2017)
-
Richard Hawley on dog walks and chip butties with John Grant
-
John Grant talks synths
-
PD's and BBQ's - Guy on Kevin Garcia from Grandaddy.
-
Grandaddy
-
John Grant on his next album
-
Grandaddy's Jason Lytle Manic Q and A
Back to artist