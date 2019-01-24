Elizabeth Watts
1979
Elizabeth Watts (born 1979) is a British operatic soprano.
Watts was born in Norwich and attended Norwich High School for Girls. She studied archaeology at Sheffield University and graduated with first class honours. Beginning in 2002, she studied music at the Royal College of Music with Lillian Watson. She graduated in 2005 with distinction and the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Rose Bowl, awarded annually for outstanding achievement. From 2005 to 2007, she was a member of the Young Singers’ Programme at English National Opera. In the 10/11 season she was Pamina/Die Zauberflöte for Welsh National Opera and Marzelline/Fidelio for the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.
- Proms at...The Chapel, Old Royal Naval Collegehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04523gb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04523gb.jpg2016-08-18T10:50:00.000ZWith the BBC Singers conducted by David Hill.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0452710
Proms at...The Chapel, Old Royal Naval College
- Rossini's Petite messe solennelle in 4 minuteshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044vdlh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044vdlh.jpg2016-08-16T08:33:00.000ZWith the BBC Singers conducted by David Hill.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044vdlq
Rossini's Petite messe solennelle in 4 minutes
