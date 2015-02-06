The IndependentsAmerican Ska band. Formed 1992
The Independents
1992
The Independents Biography (Wikipedia)
The Independents are a horror-punk/ska band from Myrtle Beach and Florence, South Carolina, United States.
Arise and shine
I Love You Yes I Do
