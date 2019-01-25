Angrej AliBorn 9 May 1974
Angrej Ali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyj7.jpg
1974-05-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da8edd9e-e6b7-4268-a1b8-befaf3daca73
Angrej Ali Biography (Wikipedia)
Ali (born Angrej Ali Khan)[citation needed] is a Punjabi record producer, musician and singer-songwriter. His 2008 album, Ik Din, was produced by Aman Hayer. His 5 Duo Collaboration with Aman Hayer & Jeeti are Groundshaker in 2005, Groundshaker 2 in 2008, Pure Platinum in 2010, Jukebox in 2010 & The Entourage in 2011.
Angrej Ali performed at the annual Mehfil Mela Festival on September 3, 2006, in Brampton, and was among those artists honored at the commemoration festivity marking the 109th birthday of late Justice Gurnam Singh in February 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Angrej Ali Tracks
Sort by
Tharthi Hildi
Aman Hayer
Tharthi Hildi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3bf.jpglink
Tharthi Hildi
Last played on
Je Naal Nachunga
Aman Hayer
Je Naal Nachunga
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3bf.jpglink
Je Naal Nachunga
Last played on
Tharthi Hilde
Aman Hayer
Tharthi Hilde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3bf.jpglink
Tharthi Hilde
Last played on
Naal Nachenga Tu (feat. Angrej Ali)
Aman Hayer
Naal Nachenga Tu (feat. Angrej Ali)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3bf.jpglink
Naal Nachenga Tu (feat. Angrej Ali)
Last played on
Nazara
Jags Klimax
Nazara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx976.jpglink
Nazara
Last played on
Phattey Chak
Angrej Ali
Phattey Chak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj7.jpglink
Phattey Chak
Last played on
Ajja Ajja
Angrej Ali
Ajja Ajja
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj7.jpglink
Ajja Ajja
Last played on
Nachdi De
Aman Hayer
Nachdi De
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3bf.jpglink
Nachdi De
Last played on
The Folk King
Kuldeep Manak
The Folk King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mn23t.jpglink
The Folk King
Last played on
Back to artist