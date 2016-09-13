Friedrich Wilhelm RustBorn 6 July 1739. Died 28 February 1796
Friedrich Wilhelm Rust
1739-07-06
Friedrich Wilhelm Rust Biography (Wikipedia)
Friedrich Wilhelm Rust (6 July 1739 – 28 February 1796) was a German violinist, pianist and composer. He hailed from a renowned musical family in Germany. He was the father of the pianist and organist Wilhelm Karl Rust and the grandfather of Thomaskantor, composer and Bach scholar Wilhelm Rust.
Friedrich Wilhelm Rust Tracks
