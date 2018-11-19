Mikhail Ippolitov-IvanovBorn 19 November 1859. Died 28 January 1935
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov
1859-11-19
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikhail Mikhaylovich Ippolitov-Ivanov (Russian: Михаи́л Миха́йлович Ипполи́тов-Ива́нов; 19 November [O.S. 7 November] 1859 – 28 January 1935) was a Russian composer, conductor and teacher. He music expanded from the late-Romantic era and into the 20th century era.
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Tracks
Procession of the Sardar (Caucasian Sketches, Op 10)
Procession of the Sardar (Caucasian Sketches, Op 10)
Procession of the Sirdar (Caucasian Sketches, Op 10)
Procession of the Sirdar (Caucasian Sketches, Op 10)
Bless the Lord, O my soul
Bless the Lord, O my soul
No.3 Lezghinka from Caucasian Sketches Suite No.2 Op. 42 "Iveria"
No.3 Lezghinka from Caucasian Sketches Suite No.2 Op. 42 "Iveria"
Suite no.1 - Procession of the Sardar from Caucasion Sketches
Suite no.1 - Procession of the Sardar from Caucasion Sketches
Caucasia Sketches, Op.10
Caucasia Sketches, Op.10
Caucasian Sketches: Procession of the Sardar
Caucasian Sketches: Procession of the Sardar
Spanish Serenade
Spanish Serenade
At Dawn (Caucasian Sketches op 10)
At Dawn (Caucasian Sketches op 10)
Procession of the Sirdar from Caucasian Sketches – suite, Op.10
Procession of the Sirdar from Caucasian Sketches – suite, Op.10
Caucasian sketches suite no. 1 (Op.10) no.1; In the mountain pass
Caucasian sketches suite no. 1 (Op.10) no.1; In the mountain pass
Caucasian Sketches Op.10: In the Village
Caucasian Sketches Op.10: In the Village
