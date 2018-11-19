Mikhail Mikhaylovich Ippolitov-Ivanov (Russian: Михаи́л Миха́йлович Ипполи́тов-Ива́нов; 19 November [O.S. 7 November] 1859 – 28 January 1935) was a Russian composer, conductor and teacher. He music expanded from the late-Romantic era and into the 20th century era.