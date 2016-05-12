Agnete JohnsenESC 2016. Born 4 July 1994
Agnete Johnsen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03nxw5g.jpg
1994-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da890021-4049-4e03-8c18-2c02872c3e81
Agnete Johnsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Agnete Kristin Johnsen (born 4 July 1994), sometimes known as simply Agnete or Aggie, is a Norwegian singer and songwriter. Johnsen is best known for being the lead singer of the Norwegian teen punk band The BlackSheeps. She represented Norway in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 as a solo artist with the song "Icebreaker".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Agnete Johnsen Performances & Interviews
Agnete Johnsen Tracks
