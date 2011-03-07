Attack! Attack! were a Welsh rock band from Caerphilly and Aberdare, formed in 2006. They released their eponymous debut album in 2008, with a second album The Latest Fashion released on 27 September 2010 through Hassle Records. Their third album, Long Road to Nowhere, was announced for a 1 April 2013 release, and this was later confirmed to be their final release. The band played a farewell April/May headliner in 2013 and then split.