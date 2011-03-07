Attack! Attack!Welsh band. Formed January 2007. Disbanded 2013
Attack! Attack!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqt4n.jpg
2007-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da876178-b451-4ea6-850f-562c595ff858
Attack! Attack! Biography (Wikipedia)
Attack! Attack! were a Welsh rock band from Caerphilly and Aberdare, formed in 2006. They released their eponymous debut album in 2008, with a second album The Latest Fashion released on 27 September 2010 through Hassle Records. Their third album, Long Road to Nowhere, was announced for a 1 April 2013 release, and this was later confirmed to be their final release. The band played a farewell April/May headliner in 2013 and then split.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Attack! Attack! Tracks
Sort by
Blood On My Hands
Attack! Attack!
Blood On My Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt4n.jpglink
We're Not The Enemy
Attack! Attack!
We're Not The Enemy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt4n.jpglink
Blood
Attack! Attack!
Blood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt4n.jpglink
Blood
You And Me
Attack! Attack!
You And Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt4n.jpglink
You And Me
No Excuses
Attack! Attack!
No Excuses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt4n.jpglink
No Excuses
From Now On
Attack! Attack!
From Now On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt4n.jpglink
From Now On
Last played on
My Shoes
Attack! Attack!
My Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt4n.jpglink
My Shoes
Last played on
In My Eyes
Attack! Attack!
In My Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt4n.jpglink
In My Eyes
Last played on
Not Afraid
Attack! Attack!
Not Afraid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt4n.jpglink
Not Afraid
Last played on
Attack! Attack! Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist