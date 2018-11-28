John Lubbock
John Lubbock Biography (Wikipedia)
John Lubbock is an English music conductor and singer, and founder of the Orchestra of St John's Smith Square, now known as the Orchestra of St John's (OSJ), which he has brought to prominence including performances at The Proms as well as engaging in outreach and charity work.
John Lubbock Tracks
Messiah: And the glory of the Lord
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Overture to Marriage of Figaro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
Ulysses awakes
John Woolrich
Le Secret, Op 23 No 3
Gabriel Fauré
Singer
Orchestra
Three German Dances, K 605
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
Pavane, Op 50
Gabriel Fauré
Symphony in C major "Toy", 1st movement; Allegro
Leopold Mozart
Orchestra
Requiem Mass in D Minor, k626 - Requiem aeternam
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
Choir
German Dance no.3 in C major K.605`3
Orchestra of St John's, John Lubbock & Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Performer
Eight Songs - Apres un Reve
Gabriel Fauré
Past BBC Events
Proms 2006: Proms Saturday Matinee 04
Cadogan Hall
2006-09-02T04:55:55
2
Sep
2006
Proms 2002: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-06T04:55:55
6
Aug
2002
Proms 1997: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-12T04:55:55
12
Aug
1997
Proms 1978: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-30T04:55:55
30
Aug
1978
Proms 1977: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1977-08-23T04:55:55
23
Aug
1977
