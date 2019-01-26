Russell Watson Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell Watson (born 24 November 1966) is an English tenor who has released singles and albums of both operatic-style and pop songs. The self-styled "People's Tenor" had been singing since he was a child, and became known after performing at a working men's club. He came to attention in 1999 when he sang "God Save the Queen" at the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, "Barcelona" at the last match of the Premiership season between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford and a full set of songs at the 1999 UEFA Champions League Final in Barcelona between Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
Watson's debut album titled The Voice was released in May 2001; four others followed. However, an album planned for November 2006 was delayed due to the removal of a benign pituitary tumour. This album, titled That's Life, was eventually released on 5 March 2007.
On 24 October 2007, it was discovered that there had been a regrowth of his pituitary tumour and bleeding into his brain. He underwent emergency surgery and was discharged from hospital on 31 October. He underwent an extensive rehabilitation programme, including radiotherapy. His sixth studio album, Outside In, was released on 26 November 2007.
"The Voice" Russell Watson talks to Mark about his brand new album 'True Stories'.
Russell Watson: "I once played for Donald Trump, it was very strange"
Russell performed two songs live in the studio for Sir Terry
Russell Watson Live in Session
Russell Watson Tracks
Sort by
Someone To Remember Me
The Prayer
Ave Maria
La Califfa
Can't Help Falling In Love
That's Amore
Where Have All The Flowers Gone
Let It Snow (Live In BBC)
Do You Hear What I Hear?
Volare
How Great Thou Art
Cinema Paradiso
Where Shoud This Music Be? (Nimrod)
You Raise Me Up
Where Have all the Flowers Gone/ Here's to the Heroes
Love Story
Have I Told You Lately
Unforgettable
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Hyde Park
