Electric Wizard are an English doom metal band from Dorset. The band formed in 1993 and have recorded nine studio albums, two of which are now considered genre landmarks: Come My Fanatics… (1997) and Dopethrone (2000). Electric Wizard's brand of doom metal incorporates stoner and sludge traits, with lyrics focusing on the occult, witchcraft, H.P. Lovecraft, horror films and cannabis. In 2014 they formed Witchfinder Records, an imprint of Spinefarm Records, on which they plan to release all future albums.
We Live
We Live
We Live
See You In Hell
See You In Hell
Weird Tales: Electric Frost / Golgotha / Altar of Melektaus
Weird Tales: Electric Frost / Golgotha / Altar of Melektaus
Barbarian
Barbarian
Barbarian
SadioWitch
SadioWitch
SadioWitch
I Am Nothing
I Am Nothing
I Am Nothing
Funeralopolis
Funeralopolis
Funeralopolis
I, The Witchfinder
I, The Witchfinder
I, The Witchfinder
Vinum Sabbathi
Vinum Sabbathi
Black Mass
Black Mass
Black Mass
Wizards of Lore
Wizards of Lore
Wizards of Lore
