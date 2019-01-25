Anne Sofie von OtterBorn 9 May 1955
Anne Sofie von Otter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlf8.jpg
1955-05-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da7c775b-ea4e-4e5f-a9a4-878574ca2c75
Anne Sofie von Otter Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Sofie von Otter (born 9 May 1955) is a Swedish mezzo-soprano. Her repertoire encompasses lieder, operas, oratorios and also rock and pop songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anne Sofie von Otter Tracks
Sort by
Am Strande
Clara Schumann
Am Strande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Am Strande
Last played on
Two arias from the opera 'Ariodante'
George Frideric Handel
Two arias from the opera 'Ariodante'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Two arias from the opera 'Ariodante'
Last played on
Une flute invisible
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Une flute invisible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Une flute invisible
Last played on
Hymn and Psalm - A Simple Song (Mass)
Leonard Bernstein
Hymn and Psalm - A Simple Song (Mass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Hymn and Psalm - A Simple Song (Mass)
Last played on
Das irdische Leben (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Gustav Mahler
Das irdische Leben (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Das irdische Leben (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Last played on
4 Lieder, Op. 27, TrV 170: No. 4, Morgen! (Arr. for Voice, Violin, Harp & Organ)
Richard Strauss
4 Lieder, Op. 27, TrV 170: No. 4, Morgen! (Arr. for Voice, Violin, Harp & Organ)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
4 Lieder, Op. 27, TrV 170: No. 4, Morgen! (Arr. for Voice, Violin, Harp & Organ)
Last played on
Weihnachts-Oratorium (BWV.248); Pt.2, nos.19 - 21
Johann Sebastian Bach
Weihnachts-Oratorium (BWV.248); Pt.2, nos.19 - 21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Weihnachts-Oratorium (BWV.248); Pt.2, nos.19 - 21
Last played on
Part 6: Epiphany. Chorus: Herr, wenn die stolzen Feinde schnauben
Nancy Argenta
Part 6: Epiphany. Chorus: Herr, wenn die stolzen Feinde schnauben
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qwd27.jpglink
Part 6: Epiphany. Chorus: Herr, wenn die stolzen Feinde schnauben
Last played on
Epiphany (Sweeney Todd)
Stephen Sondheim
Epiphany (Sweeney Todd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Epiphany (Sweeney Todd)
Last played on
Give me no splendour, Op.1 no.4
Jean Sibelius
Give me no splendour, Op.1 no.4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Give me no splendour, Op.1 no.4
Last played on
Seven Early Songs: The Nightingale
Alban Berg
Seven Early Songs: The Nightingale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Seven Early Songs: The Nightingale
Last played on
The Christmas Song
Mel Tormé
The Christmas Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
The Christmas Song
Performer
Somewhere from West Side Story
Leonard Bernstein
Somewhere from West Side Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Somewhere from West Side Story
A Universal Good from Candide
Leonard Bernstein
A Universal Good from Candide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
A Universal Good from Candide
Hymn and Psalm (A Simple Song) from Mass theatre piece for singer, players and dancers
Leonard Bernstein
Hymn and Psalm (A Simple Song) from Mass theatre piece for singer, players and dancers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Hymn and Psalm (A Simple Song) from Mass theatre piece for singer, players and dancers
Wiegala
Ilse Weber
Wiegala
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jbrt.jpglink
Wiegala
Last played on
Volksliedshen Op. 51 No. 2 "Wenn ich fruh in den Garten geh"
Robert Schumann
Volksliedshen Op. 51 No. 2 "Wenn ich fruh in den Garten geh"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Volksliedshen Op. 51 No. 2 "Wenn ich fruh in den Garten geh"
Last played on
Ich wandre durch Theresienstadt
Ilse Weber
Ich wandre durch Theresienstadt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jbrt.jpglink
Ich wandre durch Theresienstadt
Last played on
The Rake's Progress - Epilogue
Igor Stravinsky
The Rake's Progress - Epilogue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Rake's Progress - Epilogue
Last played on
My Heart's in the Highlands
Arvo Pärt
My Heart's in the Highlands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
My Heart's in the Highlands
Last played on
Andromeda Liberata (Serenata Veneziana), RV 117
Antonio Vivaldi
Andromeda Liberata (Serenata Veneziana), RV 117
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Andromeda Liberata (Serenata Veneziana), RV 117
Last played on
Epiphany (Sweeney Todd)
Stephen Sondheim
Epiphany (Sweeney Todd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Epiphany (Sweeney Todd)
Last played on
Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Gustav Mahler
Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Last played on
Maranoa Lullaby
Peter Sculthorpe
Maranoa Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jbrt.jpglink
Maranoa Lullaby
Last played on
Sommarnatten (Six Songs, Op 90)
Jean Sibelius
Sommarnatten (Six Songs, Op 90)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Sommarnatten (Six Songs, Op 90)
Last played on
Waldesnacht D.708
Franz Schubert
Waldesnacht D.708
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Waldesnacht D.708
Last played on
Skogen sover
Hugo Alfvén
Skogen sover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9jl.jpglink
Skogen sover
Last played on
Wiegenlied, Op 49 No 4
Johannes Brahms
Wiegenlied, Op 49 No 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Wiegenlied, Op 49 No 4
Last played on
An Sylvia, D.891
Franz Schubert
An Sylvia, D.891
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
An Sylvia, D.891
Waldesnacht, D.708
Franz Schubert
Waldesnacht, D.708
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Waldesnacht, D.708
Der Winterabend, D.938
Franz Schubert
Der Winterabend, D.938
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Winterabend, D.938
Die Sterne, D.939
Franz Schubert
Die Sterne, D.939
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Die Sterne, D.939
So Lasst Mich Scheinen, D.877/3
Franz Schubert
So Lasst Mich Scheinen, D.877/3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
So Lasst Mich Scheinen, D.877/3
Der Vollmond Strahlt (Rosamunde)
Franz Schubert
Der Vollmond Strahlt (Rosamunde)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Vollmond Strahlt (Rosamunde)
En ung flickas morgonbetraktelse
Adolf Fredrik Lindblad
En ung flickas morgonbetraktelse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02316gt.jpglink
En ung flickas morgonbetraktelse
Svanvits Sang
Adolf Fredrik Lindblad
Svanvits Sang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02316gt.jpglink
Svanvits Sang
En Sommardag
Adolf Fredrik Lindblad
En Sommardag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02316gt.jpglink
En Sommardag
Ariadne Auf Naxos
Joseph Haydn
Ariadne Auf Naxos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Ariadne Auf Naxos
An Chloe, K.524
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
An Chloe, K.524
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
An Chloe, K.524
Abendempfindung, K.523
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Abendempfindung, K.523
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Abendempfindung, K.523
Symphony No 9 in D minor, Op 125, 'Choral'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 9 in D minor, Op 125, 'Choral'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No 9 in D minor, Op 125, 'Choral'
Last played on
Cantata No.170 "Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust" (BWV.170)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No.170 "Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust" (BWV.170)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No.170 "Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust" (BWV.170)
Last played on
Scherzi Musicali SV 230-245: La Violetta ch'en su l'herbetta
Claudio Monteverdi
Scherzi Musicali SV 230-245: La Violetta ch'en su l'herbetta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Scherzi Musicali SV 230-245: La Violetta ch'en su l'herbetta
Last played on
Requiem K.626 - Confutatis and Lacrimosa
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem K.626 - Confutatis and Lacrimosa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Requiem K.626 - Confutatis and Lacrimosa
Last played on
Die Forelle, D.550
Franz Schubert
Die Forelle, D.550
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Die Forelle, D.550
Last played on
Ma bergère est tendre et fidèle
Michel Lambert
Ma bergère est tendre et fidèle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jbrt.jpglink
Ma bergère est tendre et fidèle
Last played on
My ship (Lady in the Dark)
Kurt Weill
My ship (Lady in the Dark)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
My ship (Lady in the Dark)
Last played on
An Evening Hymn
Henry Purcell
An Evening Hymn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
An Evening Hymn
Last played on
Playlists featuring Anne Sofie von Otter
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Nielsen: The Symphonies
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8hp5v
Barbican, London
2015-02-18T05:04:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01pwx38.jpg
18
Feb
2015
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Nielsen: The Symphonies
19:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2007: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5r8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-29T05:04:20
29
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4w3d4
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-05T05:04:20
5
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebm5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-05T05:04:20
5
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 70
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5bv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2003-09-10T05:04:20
10
Sep
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 70
Royal Albert Hall
Anne Sofie von Otter Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sir Bryn Terfel talks new music
-
'I lived for art; I lived for love'
-
Bryn Terfel's electrifying performance of "Va, Tosca"
-
Richard Strauss: Daphne – Transformation Scene, 'Ich komme – ich komme' – excerpt (2017)
-
Samuel Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Op 24 – excerpt (2017)
-
Bryn Terfel: 'Music is something that bridges gaps and transforms lives'
-
The Proms 2017 season is here!
-
Bryn Terfel chats with Clare
Back to artist