Randy NewmanAmerican singer-songwriter. Born 28 November 1943
Randall Stuart Newman (born November 28, 1943) is an American singer-songwriter, arranger, composer, and pianist who is known for his distinctive voice, mordant (and often satirical) pop songs, and for film scores.
Since the 1980s, Newman has worked mostly as a film composer. His film scores include Ragtime, Awakenings, The Natural, Leatherheads, Cats Don't Dance, Meet the Parents, Cold Turkey, and Seabiscuit. He has scored eight Disney-Pixar animated films: Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Monsters, Inc., Cars, Toy Story 3, Monsters University, and Cars 3, as well as Disney's The Princess and the Frog and James and the Giant Peach.
Newman has received twenty Academy Award nominations in the Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories and has won twice in the latter category. He has also won three Emmys, seven Grammy Awards, and the Governor's Award from the Recording Academy.
Newman was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002 for classics such as "Short People", and as a Disney Legend in 2007. Newman was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2013.
- Randy Newman - It's A Jungle Out Therehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d4k7z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d4k7z.jpg2017-08-28T19:00:00.000ZRandy Newman performing at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d49ys
- Randy Newman - I Think It's Going To Rain Todayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d4jkg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d4jkg.jpg2017-08-28T17:00:00.000ZRandy Newman performing at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d49zc
- Randy Newman - Putinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d4j8t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d4j8t.jpg2017-08-27T23:01:00.000ZRandy Newman performing at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d49z2
- Randy Newman - Lonely At The Tophttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d4hv4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d4hv4.jpg2017-08-26T23:01:00.000ZRandy Newman performing at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d49yx
- Randy Newman - The Great Debate (excerpt)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d4h54.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d4h54.jpg2017-08-25T23:01:00.000ZRandy Newman performing at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d49zn
- Randy Newman - God's Song (That's Why I Love Mankind)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d49b3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d49b3.jpg2017-08-24T23:01:00.000ZRandy Newman playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d48c4
- Randy Newman on writing for Toy Storyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6r47.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6r47.jpg2017-08-24T13:15:00.000ZThe legendary songwriter speaks to John Wilson about writing for Pixar movies.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d6pq6
- Randy Newman - Sail Awayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d46qb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d46qb.jpg2017-08-23T23:01:00.000ZRandy Newman playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d44nj
- "I Don't Try And Write A Hit, I Can't Do It"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056fvlq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056fvlq.jpg2017-06-20T12:33:00.000ZLauren chats to the legendary Randy Newman about many topics, including his new albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056ftvb
- Ralph McTellhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mxg74.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mxg74.jpg2016-03-20T17:05:00.000ZRalph McTell spoke to Johnnie Walker about his memories of the 70s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03mxgb7
- Randy Newman is inducted in to the Singers' Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0341sbb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0341sbb.jpg2015-10-01T11:47:00.000ZRandy Newman is inducted in to the Singers' Hall of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0341sdb
- Jack Pack Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02v820v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02v820v.jpg2015-06-21T12:41:00.000ZThe Britain's Got Talent quartet performed two songs with a live jazz backing. They covered 'Mack The Knife' and gave us an exclusive taste of the Randy Newman penned 'Forever'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02v821l
You've Got A Friend In Me
Lonely At The Top
Dayton, Ohio - 1903
Our Town
Feels Like Home
I Miss You
I Love L.A.
Great Nations Of Europe
I Think it's Going to Rain Today
Jolly Coppers On Parade
A Wedding in Cherokee County
Political Science
Old Man
The Blues
