Glasvegas are a Scottish indie rock band from Glasgow. The band consists of James Allan (vocals), Rab Allan (lead guitar), Paul Donoghue (bass guitar) and Jonna Löfgren (drums). Their platinum-selling debut album Glasvegas released in September 2008 was well received by critics and reached No. 2 in the UK Album Charts. It was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in September 2009. The album went on to enjoy further critical and commercial success in North America and in Sweden (where it went Gold). On 1 December 2008, less than three months after the release of their debut album the band released the mini-album, A Snowflake Fell (And It Felt Like A Kiss), a 6 track Christmas E.P, which was recorded in Transylvania.

On 4 April 2011 the band released their second album Euphoric /// Heartbreak \\\ which was recorded in a beach house in Santa Monica. The album reached No.10 in the UK and No.1 in Sweden. The album received mixed reviews and was not as commercially successful as the band's debut album. Several months later the band and their major label, Sony parted company.