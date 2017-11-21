Ray CopelandBorn 17 July 1926. Died 18 May 1984
1926-07-17
Ray Copeland Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Copeland (July 17, 1926 – May 18, 1984) was an American jazz trumpet player and teacher.
Ray Copeland Tracks
Hackensack
Thelonious Monk
Hackensack
Hackensack
Portrait of Vivian
Randy Weston
Portrait of Vivian
Portrait of Vivian
