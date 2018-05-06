Edwin LemareBorn 9 September 1866. Died 24 September 1934
Edwin Lemare
1866-09-09
Edwin Lemare Biography (Wikipedia)
Edwin Henry Lemare (9 September 1865 – 24 September 1934) was an English organist and composer who lived the latter part of his life in the United States. He was the most highly regarded and highly paid organist of his generation, as well as the greatest performer and one of the most important composers of the late Romantic English-American Organ School.
Edwin Lemare Tracks
When Johnny Comes Marching Home
Edwin Lemare
When Johnny Comes Marching Home
When Johnny Comes Marching Home
The Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre)
Edwin Lemare
The Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre)
The Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre)
Organ Symphony No.2 in D minor - Scherzo
Edwin Lemare
Organ Symphony No.2 in D minor - Scherzo
Organ Symphony No.2 in D minor - Scherzo
