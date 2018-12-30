George VassConductor. Born 1957
George Vass
1957
George Vass Tracks
The Heavens and the Heart
James Francis Brown
Choir
Ave Maris Stella
Cecilia McDowall
The Pit and the Pendulum, Op 126
Joseph Holbrooke, George Vass & Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Composer
Great Hills
Cecilia McDowall
Piano concerto No. 1 Op.2
William Mathias
