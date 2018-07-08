Stackridge
1969
Stackridge were a British rock group which had its greatest success in the early 1970s.
The Last Plimsoll
The Last Plimsoll
Lummy Days
Lummy Days
32 West Mall
32 West Mall
The Three Legged Table
The Three Legged Table
Fundamentally Yours
The Roads To Venezuela
The Roads To Venezuela
Dora The Female Explorer
Dora The Female Explorer
Boots and Shoes
Boots and Shoes
Lyder Loo - BBC Session 07/02/1973
Lyder Loo - BBC Session 07/02/1973
Dangerous Bacon
Dangerous Bacon
Dora The Explorer
Red Squirrel
Red Squirrel
North St. Grande
North St. Grande
Long Dark River
Long Dark River
Slark
Slark
Pinafore Days
Pinafore Days
Coniston Water
Coniston Water
Highbury Incident
Highbury Incident
Happy In The Lord
Happy In The Lord
Anyone for Tennis
Anyone for Tennis
Grande Piano
Grande Piano
Teatime
Teatime
Spin Around The Room
C'est La Vie
C'est La Vie
Big Baby
Big Baby
Do The Stanley
Do The Stanley
North Street Grande
North Street Grande
God Speed The Plough
God Speed The Plough
The Galloping Gaucho
The Galloping Gaucho
The Lyder Loo
The Lyder Loo
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1970
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1970-09-19
19
Sep
1970
Glastonbury: 1970
Worthy Farm, Pilton
