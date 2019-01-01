Out of EdenFormed 1994
Out of Eden
1994
Out of Eden Biography (Wikipedia)
Out of Eden was an American Gospel music group often identified with R&B and contemporary Christian music. It featured sisters Lisa Kimmey, Andrea Kimmey-Baca, and Danielle Kimmey. The group was active from 1994 to 2006, producing seven albums through Gotee Records and receiving "Urban Album of the Year" and "Urban Song of the Year" at the Dove Awards of 2003.
