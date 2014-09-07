Der wilde Alexander
Der wilde Alexander Biography (Wikipedia)
Der wilde Alexander, also known as Meister Alexander, was a medieval Minnesänger who was active from the mid-1200s until after 1288. His works are considered to be part of the Sangspruchdichtung.
SUSSKIND VON TRIMBERG / DER WILDE ALEXANDER: Wa heb' uf, unt niht envint
