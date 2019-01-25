Paul MealorBorn 25 November 1975
Paul Mealor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1975-11-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da6a3be4-454c-44ac-9318-a63fcb8e86a6
Paul Mealor Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Mealor OStJ FRSA (born 25 November 1975) is a Welsh composer. A large proportion of his output is for chorus, both a cappella and accompanied. He came to wider notice when his motet Ubi Caritas et Amor was performed at the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton in 2011. He later composed the song "Wherever You Are", which became the 2011 Christmas number one in the UK Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Mealor Performances & Interviews
Paul Mealor Tracks
Sort by
Ae fond kiss
Paul Mealor
Ae fond kiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcs.jpglink
Ae fond kiss
Choir
Last played on
She walks in beauty
Paul Mealor
She walks in beauty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r952p.jpglink
She walks in beauty
Last played on
Symphony no. 3 (Illumination)
Paul Mealor
Symphony no. 3 (Illumination)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Symphony no. 3 (Illumination)
Last played on
Lady, When I Behold The Roses
Paul Mealor
Lady, When I Behold The Roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r952p.jpglink
Lady, When I Behold The Roses
Last played on
In Flanders Fields
Paul Mealor
In Flanders Fields
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kk0ys.jpglink
In Flanders Fields
Last played on
Now Sleeps the Crimson Petal
Paul Mealor
Now Sleeps the Crimson Petal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now Sleeps the Crimson Petal
Last played on
Locus Iste
Paul Mealor
Locus Iste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92th.jpglink
Locus Iste
Last played on
Ubi caritas
Paul Mealor
Ubi caritas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hfc3.jpglink
Ubi caritas
Last played on
Paul Mealor: Locus Iste
Paul Mealor
Paul Mealor: Locus Iste
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paul Mealor: Locus Iste
Conductor
Last played on
Paradise (world premiere)
Paul Mealor
Paradise (world premiere)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1pj.jpglink
Paradise (world premiere)
Last played on
Ubi Caritas
Paul Mealor
Ubi Caritas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ubi Caritas
Choir
Last played on
Ubi Caritas
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
Ubi Caritas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04531d6.jpglink
Ubi Caritas
Last played on
Now sleeps the crimson petal
Paul Mealor
Now sleeps the crimson petal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hfc3.jpglink
Now sleeps the crimson petal
Performer
Last played on
Lux Benigna
Paul Mealor
Lux Benigna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lux Benigna
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Now sleeps the crimson petal
Paul Mealor
Now sleeps the crimson petal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hfc3.jpglink
Now sleeps the crimson petal
Last played on
To Seek Where Shadows Are (BBC Singers at JAM on the Marsh Festival)
Paul Mealor
To Seek Where Shadows Are (BBC Singers at JAM on the Marsh Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jw9yf.jpglink
To Seek Where Shadows Are (BBC Singers at JAM on the Marsh Festival)
Last played on
A spotless rose
Paul Mealor
A spotless rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r952p.jpglink
A spotless rose
Last played on
To Seek Where Shadows Are - i. Dreamland
Paul Mealor
To Seek Where Shadows Are - i. Dreamland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Seek Where Shadows Are - i. Dreamland
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Locus Iste
Paul Mealor
Locus Iste
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Locus Iste
Performer
Last played on
Let fall the windows of mine eyes (BBC Singers 2015-16 Season)
Paul Mealor
Let fall the windows of mine eyes (BBC Singers 2015-16 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xj706.jpglink
Let fall the windows of mine eyes (BBC Singers 2015-16 Season)
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
In Flanders fields
Paul Mealor
In Flanders fields
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kk0ys.jpglink
In Flanders fields
Performer
Last played on
Four Madrigals on Rose texts, Now Sleeps the Crimson Petal - Upon a bank with roses
Paul Mealor
Four Madrigals on Rose texts, Now Sleeps the Crimson Petal - Upon a bank with roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r952p.jpglink
Motet, Ubi Caritas
Paul Mealor
Motet, Ubi Caritas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ck4f.jpglink
Motet, Ubi Caritas
Last played on
Autumn Evening
Les Sirenes, Andrew Nunn & Paul Mealor
Autumn Evening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autumn Evening
Choir
Performer
Last played on
Wherever You Are
Paul Mealor
Wherever You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wherever You Are
Performer
Last played on
Peace
Paul Mealor
Peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hfc3.jpglink
Peace
Choir
Last played on
Now sleeps the crimson petal
Paul Mealor
Now sleeps the crimson petal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9j1.jpglink
Now sleeps the crimson petal
Last played on
Your Gentleness, O God Of Grace
Paul Mealor
Your Gentleness, O God Of Grace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Gentleness, O God Of Grace
Performer
Last played on
O sweetest Jesus (Crucifixus)
Tenebrae, Paul Mealor, Aurora Orchestra & Nigel Short
O sweetest Jesus (Crucifixus)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O sweetest Jesus (Crucifixus)
Performer
Last played on
Now sleeps the crimson petal (feat. Ralph Allwood)
Rodolfus Choir
Now sleeps the crimson petal (feat. Ralph Allwood)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
Now sleeps the crimson petal (feat. Ralph Allwood)
Last played on
A Friend Like You
Paul Mealor
A Friend Like You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Friend Like You
Last played on
See, see the World is incarnate
Paul Mealor
See, see the World is incarnate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cf.jpglink
See, see the World is incarnate
Last played on
Now Sleeps The Crimson Petal for chorus (feat. Rodolfus Choir & Ralph Allwood)
Paul Mealor
Now Sleeps The Crimson Petal for chorus (feat. Rodolfus Choir & Ralph Allwood)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv9jd.jpglink
Now Sleeps The Crimson Petal for chorus (feat. Rodolfus Choir & Ralph Allwood)
Last played on
Ubi caritas
Choir of Westminster Abbey, Choir of her majestys Chapel Royal St James Palace. & Paul Mealor
Ubi caritas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ubi caritas
Performer
Last played on
Now sleeps the crimson petal
Voices, Paul Mealor & Gareth Malone
Now sleeps the crimson petal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now sleeps the crimson petal
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Paul Mealor
Paul Mealor Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist