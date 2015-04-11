Ian SimmondsBorn 1966
Ian Simmonds
1966
Ian Simmonds Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Simmonds, Juryman (born 1966), is a Welsh-born electronica and jazz musician whose music oscillates between more acoustic works of nu jazz or downtempo and heavily produced electronica, as Juryman the sound is interwoven with hip hop textures. Ian Simmonds is certainly one of a few talents "to successfully breach the chasm that keeps DJ culture from more tangible, organic realms." His complex musical landscapes are often accompanied by his deep calm voice, making poetic, political and social statements at the same time. He is a self-taught musician, singing and playing trumpet, bass guitar, piano and is a producer with numerous releases, contributions and co-productions.
