Nerf Herder is an American rock band from Santa Barbara, California, formed in 1994 by Parry Gripp (vocals, guitar), Charlie Dennis (bass) and Steve Sherlock (drums). They describe themselves as a "geek rock" band, and are known for simplistic modern punk-style songs with frequently humorous, juvenile, and pop-culture-referencing lyrics. They are the inventors of the “nerdcore” music sub-genre, a reference to bands from Oxnard who called themselves “Nard”-core, which Gripp updated in the mid-90s to explain Nerf Herder and their nerdy influences.

Their 1997 single "Van Halen", a tribute to the band of the same name, received significant radio airplay and led to their first major record deal with Arista Records. They also composed and performed the theme music to the television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.